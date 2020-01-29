Warburg Research Reiterates €19.60 Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €19.60 ($22.79) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DIC. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.50 ($19.19).

DIC Asset stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €16.64 ($19.35). The stock had a trading volume of 260,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.93. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a 52 week high of €17.08 ($19.86).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

