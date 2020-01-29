Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 3.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 570,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.