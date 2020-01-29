Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 75,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 445,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

