Waves 1-Day Volume Hits $76.91 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00009332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Huobi and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Waves has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a market cap of $87.46 million and $76.91 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00021180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,002,234 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Liqui, Coinbe, Binance, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, Exmo, Bittrex, Huobi, Cryptohub, Kuna, HitBTC, Indodax, Upbit, Exrates and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

