Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $685,260.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.