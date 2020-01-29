WAX (WAXP) Market Cap Reaches $22.66 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $22.66 million and approximately $720,182.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,608,677,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,017,724,343 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Tidex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

