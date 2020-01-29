Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,790. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.62 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

