Wealth Architects LLC Buys 1,825 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock remained flat at $$64.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,653,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

