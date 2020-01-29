Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 1,329,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,102. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.