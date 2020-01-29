Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 11,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. 2,980,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

