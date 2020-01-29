Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 3,198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.85. 221,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,775. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

