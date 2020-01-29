Wealth Architects LLC Purchases 5,543 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. 1,032,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,288. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.