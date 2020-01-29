Wealth Architects LLC Trims Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. 5,011,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

