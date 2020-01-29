Webcoin One Day Volume Tops $4,102.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Webcoin has a total market cap of $62,792.00 and $4,102.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05665476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025391 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033790 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Webcoin (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,153,049 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

