Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 62,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

