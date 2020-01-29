Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) – Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chewy in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

CHWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 348,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,803. Chewy has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $97,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 404,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 233.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 911,970 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,766.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

