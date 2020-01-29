Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,056 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

