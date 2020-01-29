Wedbush Weighs in on Albireo Pharma Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $16.52 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,865. The company has a market capitalization of $293.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 222,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

