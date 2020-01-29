Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX: EHC) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Encompass Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $89.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from to .

1/10/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

12/11/2019 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health Corp has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

