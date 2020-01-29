Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lindsay (LNN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) recently:

1/14/2020 – Lindsay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lindsay’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings improved year over year despite a decline in revenues. While earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues missed the same. Impact of weak North American agricultural market and trade dispute on farmer sentiment will continue to impact its irrigation revenues. However, the Phase one of the trade deal is likely to boost agricultural exports, which in turn will benefit farmers. The company will also gain from focus on launching technologically advanced products. The infrastructure business continues to perform well on strong demand for Road Zipper projects. Its Foundation for Growth initiative will drive earnings performance in the long run. However, it expects additional costs due to this initiative over the next few quarters. Moreover, high steel prices will impact near-term margins.”

1/10/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Lindsay was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Lindsay was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/2/2020 – Lindsay had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNN opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

