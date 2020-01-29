Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) recently:

1/19/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Werner Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2020 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Werner Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/5/2019 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,794,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,032 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 154,813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

