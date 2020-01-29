WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) PT Set at C$2.50 by Laurentian

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) received a C$2.50 target price from analysts at Laurentian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

Shares of CVE:WELL remained flat at $C$1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 682,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

