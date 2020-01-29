Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.32. 4,391,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The firm has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.61. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

