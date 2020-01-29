Wells Fargo & Co Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $92.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

