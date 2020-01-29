Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

WEN opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

