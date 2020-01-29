Werner Enterprises (WERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

