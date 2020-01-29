Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

