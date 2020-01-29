Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

