Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

