Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

