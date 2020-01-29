Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,649 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after purchasing an additional 723,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 4,418,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,357. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

