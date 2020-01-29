Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,575 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HSBC by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

