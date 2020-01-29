Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 35,699 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

