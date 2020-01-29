Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 9,044,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.