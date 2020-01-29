Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 55,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.23. The stock had a trading volume of 982,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.97 and its 200 day moving average is $199.33. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $159.08 and a twelve month high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

