Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in General Electric by 61.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Electric by 13.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in General Electric by 69.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

GE traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 220,545,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

