Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 61,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 228,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 9,164,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

