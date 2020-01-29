Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.53.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $285.92. The company had a trading volume of 858,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.60 and a 12 month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

