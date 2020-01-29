Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.83. 352,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $143.76 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average is $165.10.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

