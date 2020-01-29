Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.15. 1,941,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

