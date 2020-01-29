Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,595. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $179.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

