Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 4,994,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,253. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

