Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 927 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.20.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.84. 1,268,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

