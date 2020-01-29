WeTrust One Day Volume Reaches $4,883.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $929,441.00 and approximately $4,883.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

