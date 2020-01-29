WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $225.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.13. WEX has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 709.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.