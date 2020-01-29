Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,160,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 32,100,000 shares. Approximately 38.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 2,295,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,209,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,082 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

