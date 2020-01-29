Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $452.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 929,185 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 583,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 295,082 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.