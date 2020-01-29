Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million during the quarter.

Separately, M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

