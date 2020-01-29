WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given $1.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given WidePoint an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY remained flat at $$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,747. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.