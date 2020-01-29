William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

In other news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $1,389,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,152.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

